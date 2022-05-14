Japan’s prime minister offers condolences to the UAE

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday expressed his sadness and condolences to the United Arab Emirates on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“On behalf of the government and people of Japan, I would like to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

Kishida praised the merits of the late Sheikh Khalifa, who contributed greatly to his country’s progress, especially in economic fields.

Kishida highlighted Sheikh Khalifa’s many endeavors that contributed to peace and stability in the Middle East, and how respected he was in the international community.

Kishida offered his sympathy to the UAE’s leadership for this great loss.

• This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan