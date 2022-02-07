Kashmir-born British lord jailed for child sex offenses

LONDON: A Labour peer in the UK’s House of Lords has been found guilty and jailed for child sex offenses.

Kashmir-born Lord Nazir Ahmed, 64, was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars after being found guilty of assaults dating back to the 1970s.

The charges include “serious sexual assault” against a boy who was aged 11 at the time, and two attempts to rape a 16-year-old girl. Both victims, who attended the trial, have asked that he be stripped of his title.

Ahmed resigned from the House of Lords in November 2020, but retains his title due to a legal anomaly that means the law must be changed in order to remove his title.

“An overwhelming feeling of shame remained with me throughout my childhood and early adult years,” said his female victim.

“It was a burden I was made to carry, and it silenced me for many years. It’s now time for me to pass that burden to him — the pedophile who I know feels no personal shame.”

The male victim said: “I’m happy in that he got a lengthy custodial sentence, but not happy he’s still called a lord and everything that goes with it.

“It can’t be right that people are still referring to him as honorable Lord Ahmed — he’s a pedophile, there’s nothing honorable about that at all.”

WHY on earth isn't he automatically stripped of his title, just what obscenities do you have to commit before this happens?!

Many took to Twitter in agreement. “WHY on earth isn’t he automatically stripped of his title, just what obscenities do you have to commit before this happens?!” asked one user.

Another wrote: “Shouldn’t any #peer convicted of any serious offence automatically lose their title? How come #LordAhmed ex Labour peer, a convicted paedophile is allowed to keep his?” She added: “really not ok.”

Shouldn't any #peer convicted of any serious offence automatically lose their title? How come #LordAhmed ex Labour peer, a convicted paedophile is allowed to keep his? Really not ok

Others argued that his sentence was too lenient. “Anyone else think five years is not enough?” said one post.

#LordAhmed anyone else think five years is not enough?

In sentencing, Judge Lavender told Ahmed: “Your actions have had profound and lifelong effects on the girl and the boy, who have lived with what you did to them for between 46 and 53 years.

“Their statements express more eloquently than I ever could how your actions have affected their lives in so many different and damaging ways.”