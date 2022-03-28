Key coalition partner to support Pakistan PM in no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the leader of a key coalition party, as chief minister of Punjab, the country’s largest province, Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said on Monday.

It comes after Pakistan’s opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against Khan in the National Assembly, seeking to oust him from office.

Habib added that the existing chief minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, had submitted his resignation. Elahi’s Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid party would side with Khan in the no-confidence vote, expected to take place early next month, he said.

The PML-Q has not yet confirmed the government’s statement but Pakistani media widely quoted Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi as saying that his father had accepted the PM’s offer.

“All issues were settled in the meeting,” Habib said on Twitter about Elahi’s meeting with Khan. “PML-Q expresses confidence in the PM and announces support (for the no-confidence vote).”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as chief minister of Punjab.”

If confirmed, PML-Q’s support would be crucial for Khan in the no-confidence vote sought by the opposition earlier this month and tabled Monday.

Khan’s four coalition parties have a total of 20 seats in the lower house of Pakistan’s Parliament. Without them, Khan’s party, which has 155 seats in the lower house, would fall short of the 172 needed to retain power.

“Through this resolution … this House resolves that it has no confidence in the prime minister, Mr. Imran Khan Niazi,” Shehbaz Sharif, the National Assembly opposition leader said as he tabled the motion.

“And, consequently, he shall cease to hold office,” he added as opposition lawmakers loudly thumped their desks.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri announced that a debate on the resolution would be held on Thursday, adjourning the session until 4 p.m. on March 31. A vote is to be held within seven days.

The opposition requires at least 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly to topple Khan’s government. The current party position in the lower house of Parliament shows the opposition collectively has 162 members, while the government enjoys the support of 179 lawmakers, including its coalition partners.

The ruling PTI accuses the opposition of bribing its lawmakers to vote against the prime minister, but opposition figures have denied this.

At a show-of-force rally on Sunday, Khan blamed a foreign-funded “conspiracy” for trying to topple his government.