Libya on the path toward democratic transformation, Al-Menfi tells UNGA

LONDON: The head of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi spoke to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday about the need for unity in his country.

Al-Menfi reiterated his commitment to the Libyan Political Agreement, and as “the supreme political authority,” efforts to prepare for a peaceful and democratic transfer of power through presidential and parliamentary elections.

He also said that the ongoing crises in the country had been exacerbated by foreign intervention, while paying tribute to the spirit and patriotism of Libyans.

“The Libyan people have demonstrated to the entire world that they represent a unified nation in spite of the challenges,” he said.

“Individual interests of different countries involved in the Libyan situation as well as proxy wars and diverging views on how to solve the situation in Libya have not given us an opportunity to develop our own national path,” he added.

On kick-starting the Libyan economy, Al-Menfi said the Libyan Presidential Council supported efforts to resume oil and gas production throughout all regions of the country, and that it would ensure the revenues from this would benefit all Libyans.