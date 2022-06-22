London police arrest trio behind Amir Khan robbery

LONDON: Three men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of former boxing champion Amir Khan in London, The Independent reported.

Khan, 35, was accompanied by his wife in April in east London when two men pulled up alongside him in a vehicle, exited, and stole his $85,000 luxury watch at gunpoint.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that three men, aged 25, 34 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

In addition to the robbery charges, both the 20-year-old and 25-year-old were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. The former was also charged with possession of ammunition.

In the wake of the robbery, Khan said: “London is not a place I want to live in anymore. Our plan to move there is not happening.

“I’m not sure if I even want to return to London for the foreseeable future because of increasing crime, terrible traffic and it’s not safe. This is no place for me and my family.”

The former champion accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of “making the city unlivable.”

He added: “It’s disgusting what is happening in London and what happened to me. Sadiq Khan is doing a terrible job and this huge increase in gun and knife crime is happening under his watch.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

In response to the criticism, Sadiq Khan said: “I understand he was petrified. He was scared. It’s really important to understand and have empathy with the victims of crime.

“As the mayor, I speak to victims of crime on a regular basis and it is really distressing when you’ve been robbed and I understand his anger — I understand his fear.”