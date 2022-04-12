31.5 C
Yemen
London’s Met Police hunt for driver who lured, raped woman

zaynab.khojji

LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who allegedly lured a woman into his vehicle and raped her on April 7.

Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36, reportedly posed as a taxi driver in Islington in north London.

He has been described as black, of a slim build and about 177 centimeters tall.

Police detectives are also searching for his vehicle, a white Toyota Prius.

He is known to travel around Islington, Finsbury Park and South Tottenham. Police have told the public to avoid Mohamed and call 999 if he is spotted.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.

