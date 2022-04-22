30.4 C
Yemen
Friday, April 22, 2022
type here...
World

Macron: Le Pen’s campaign draws on anger I have not managed to quell

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

PARIS: Emmanuel Macron, seeking to be re-elected as French President on Sunday, said on Friday that he had not managed to quell some of the anger felt in the country and that his far-right rival Marine Le Pen was using some of that in her campaign.
“And there we have it. She has made some progress, she has covered herself up by turning this into our problem, and she has managed to draw on this,” Macron told France Inter radio.
Macron has maintained and possibly slightly extended his lead over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen following a prickly television head-to-head debate which he was judged to have won, polls showed on Thursday.

Previous articlePhilippine tourism tipped to recover faster than global average
Next articleThailand to scrap on-arrival COVID-19 tests from May
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article