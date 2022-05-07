PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday vowed to build a stronger France and use a new method of governance as he was inaugurated for a second term in office.
“I vow to build a planet that is more livable, a France that is more alive and a stronger France,” he said in a speech at the Elysee Palace, vowing a “new method” to govern after a first term that had often polarized the country.
Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday vowed to build a stronger France and use a new method of governance as he was inaugurated for a second term in office.