Yemen
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
World

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities

ATHENS: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the country’s Geodynamic Institute said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) earlier registered the tremor at 6.1. Egyptian authorities reported the quake was felt in some of the country’s cities.
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. Greece’s Geodynamic Institute said the depth was 42.7 km.

World
