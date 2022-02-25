Man admits to murder of Muslim schoolteacher in London

LONDON: A man has admitted to the murder of a 28-year-old primary school teacher in southeast London.

Sabina Nessa was attacked in Kidbrooke, London, in September last year.

Koci Selamaj admitted at the trial on Friday that he murdered Nessa, after previously accepting responsibility for her death.

Selamaj, 36, drove to London from his home in Eastbourne, East Sussex, to carry out a pre-meditated attack on a woman with “extreme violence.”

He lurked around a park before assaulting Nessa with a long weapon and carrying her away unconscious, CCTV footage showed.

He is then alleged to have strangled her in an undergrowth, in what is suspected to be a sexually motivated attack.

The victim’s body was found a day later covered in grass near the park, and Selamaj was arrested days later.

At a previous hearing, Alice Morgan QC said: “The prosecution alleges this was a premeditated and predatory attack on a stranger” that was carried out with “extreme violence.”

Selamaj had no previous convictions and was not known to his victim.