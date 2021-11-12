Man who wore Hamas T-shirts in London admits terror offenses

LONDON: An autistic man who wore T-shirts supporting banned Palestinian militant groups in a heavily Jewish area of London has admitted to carrying out terrorism offenses.

Feras Al-Jayoosi, 34, pleaded guilty to four counts of wearing an article supporting a proscribed organization in a London court on Friday.

The charges relate to him wearing shirts supporting Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigade, and Islamic Jihad.

Three of the charges relate to his wearing the garments in Golders Green, an area of London with a concentrated Jewish population, in June this year.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring adjourned sentencing until Dec. 17, saying: “These are difficult cases to sentence. There is a fine line between support for a legitimate cause and support for a proscribed organization, and you have entered your pleas on that basis.”

Al-Jayoosi has been released on bail.