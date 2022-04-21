Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv was under intense bombardment on Thursday, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
“Huge blasts, the Russian Federation is furiously bombing the city,” Terekhov said in a televised address.
He said that around 1 million people remain in the northeastern city, while about 30 percent of the population have evacuated, mainly women, children and the elderly.
Mayor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv says city is under intense bombardment
Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv was under intense bombardment on Thursday, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said.