World

Mayor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv says city is under intense bombardment

Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv was under intense bombardment on Thursday, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
“Huge blasts, the Russian Federation is furiously bombing the city,” Terekhov said in a televised address.
He said that around 1 million people remain in the northeastern city, while about 30 percent of the population have evacuated, mainly women, children and the elderly.

