More Afghan children killed by UK forces than claimed amid release of payout figures

LONDON: The number of children killed by UK forces during Afghanistan’s almost two-decade war could be far higher than claimed, the BBC reported.

It follows reports that more than four times as many relatives of slain children received compensation than previous government figures had claimed.

Previous figures reported compensation payments in 16 cases, but a new freedom of information request filed by the Action on Armed Violence charity shows that the UK government paid at least 64 Afghan families over the deaths of children.

The most common causes of civilian deaths between 2006 and 2014 were airstrikes launched by British forces as well as accidental killings during crossfire.

In total, the UK received 881 claims of civilian deaths from Afghan families, but only about a quarter received financial compensation, amounting to $790,133 in total payouts.

One high-profile claim was launched by relatives of a family in which eight members were killed in 2008 during an airstrike in Helmand province. The UK paid $8,260 in compensation.

In order to claim financial compensation, Afghan applicants endured a strict process designed to bar those affiliated with the Taliban.

Afghans needed to provide photos, birth certificates and letters of support, Action on Armed Violence said.

But the UK’s approach to compensation for civilian deaths has faced criticism, with figures showing that in some cases, Afghans were paid more for property and material losses than the deaths of family members.

Action on Armed Violence Director Iain Overton also questioned the government’s transparency over the financial payout figures, saying the lack of debate around civilian deaths in Afghanistan was concerning.

In a statement, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said: “Any civilian death during conflict is a tragedy, more so when children and family members are involved.” However, it added: “Regrettably it (civilian deaths) can never be entirely eliminated.”