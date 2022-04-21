28.1 C
Yemen
Thursday, April 21, 2022
type here...
World

More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

GENEVA: More than 7.7 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine, having fled their homes but stayed within the country, the United Nations said Thursday.
The figure issued by the UN’s International Organization for Migration is up from the 7.1 million estimate that it gave on April 5 of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Previous articleUkraine’s foreign minister to Bulgaria: ‘It’s time to make a choice’
Next articlePope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites pope to Hungary
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article