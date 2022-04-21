GENEVA: More than 7.7 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine, having fled their homes but stayed within the country, the United Nations said Thursday.
The figure issued by the UN’s International Organization for Migration is up from the 7.1 million estimate that it gave on April 5 of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).
More than 7.7 million internally displaced in Ukraine, UN says
