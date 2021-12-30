More than 90 jailed terrorists could be freed early from British prisons

LONDON: More than 90 convicted terrorists could soon be released from British prisons, figures have revealed, with some due to appear before the Parole Board within months.

Emergency laws were implemented by the UK government in 2020 after two attacks were carried out in quick succession by terrorists recently freed from jail.

Those laws blocked the early release of terrorists from jail, forcing them to serve at least two thirds of their sentence. Their cases must also be appraised individually by the Parole Board.

There are 92 such cases, with some due to come before parole judges in 2022, The Times has reported.

Among those due to appear before the Parole Board is Rangzieb Ahmed — the first person to be convicted in the UK of directing terrorism after heading a three-man Al-Qaeda cell preparing to commit mass murder, whose case is expected to be ruled upon in March.

That same month, the Parole Board will consider the early release of Jawad Akbar, who plotted to bomb a shopping center in Kent and a club in London in 2004.

Neo-Nazi Jack Coulson, who manufactured a bomb in his bedroom, will be considered for release in February.

The revelation that dozens of terrorists could be freed from jail imminently prompted calls from MPs for a review of the parole system for terrorists.

David Jones, Conservative MP for Clwyd West, said: “These are by any standards seriously dangerous criminals, and there will be huge concern at the prospect of their release next year.

“The government should urgently review the parole rules to ensure that those who continue to pose any threat are not granted early release.”

Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, is expected to publish reforms in the new year. The anticipated changes include renaming the Parole Board to emphasize its focus on protecting the public.

Richard Holden, Conservative MP for North West Durham, said: “The government is rightly reviewing the Parole Board and it is vital this includes a proper review of the rules regarding terrorists, ensuring the rules relating to them are the most stringent of all.”

Since the new legislation came into force in 2020, 117 cases have been referred to the Parole Board. So far 11 people have been freed and 14 refused release.

The Parole Board said: “Public protection is always our top priority. Any terrorist convicted offender released into the community will be subject to some of the strictest licence conditions available, including restrictions of where they can go, who they can associate with, restrictions on internet use, electronic devices, travel and work.”

The Ministry of Justice said: “This government has left no stone unturned in the fight against terrorism and has already ended the automatic early release of terrorists, made polygraph tests mandatory on probation and introduced tougher prison sentences for the most dangerous of these offenders.

“Our ongoing review of the parole system will see public protection increase even further by looking at how we can take a more precautionary approach to all potential releases.”