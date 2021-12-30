Mother of killed pregnant newlywed feels ‘stuck in nightmare’

LONDON: The mother of a newly married and pregnant woman who died after being allegedly pushed off a hill peak by her husband has spoken about her grief over the loss of her daughter.

Fawziyah Javed, 31, fell from Arthur’s Seat, a site popular with tourists for its views over Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sep. 2 this year.

She was pregnant and expecting a baby boy.

Her husband, Kashif Anwar, 27, has been charged with murder. He appeared in an Edinburgh court in September for a short hearing and made no plea.

Javed’s mother, Yasmin Javed, said that the death of her only child had “left a void in her and her husband’s lives.”

She added that she and her husband, Mohammed, had been “not living, just existing” over the past three months, and that she “feels like I’m stuck in a nightmare I’ll never wake up from.”

Her daughter’s death, she said, had “rocked” her West Yorkshire community and left the family “traumatized.”

Yasmin added: “All day I’ve been crying until my tears have run dry. We are devastated, our world has collapsed. She was our only child, and she was pregnant with her first child at the time.

“To lose a child under any circumstances would be painful, but when it’s your only child and your unborn first grandson too, I have no words to describe my pain. We will never, ever get over this. The light is gone from our lives … there is no quality of life for us,” she told The Times newspaper.

The young newlywed worked as a solicitor and was dedicated to her charity work, said her mother.

Fawziyah spent much of her time supporting a wide array of charities working for young people, the homeless and various other causes. Her mother said that she hopes to continue her legacy of charity work by urging the public to make charitable donations in her honor.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise charitable donations.

Yasmin said: “She was a very caring person, she cared about other people and wanted to make a difference. Helping people gave her so much fulfillment — she was so passionate about it.

“She was a selfless person who wore her heart on her sleeve. She was very kind and considerate.”