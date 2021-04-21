Home BREAKING NEWS Mouth-watering snacks bring joy to Yemen during Ramadan

Reuters
Reuters
1618994770162937900
Wed, 2021-04-21 08:00

SANAA: At the thought of breaking his Ramadan fast with a snack of sambusa, a deep-fried savoury pastry triangle popular in Yemen, Issa Al-Shabi’s face lights up with joy.

On a street in the capital Sanaa, bustling with shoppers stocking up on tasty treats for iftar, the meal observant Muslims have after sunset during the Islamic month of fasting, Shabi grins and his eyes shine in anticipation.

“The sambusa is a beautiful food, and tastes delicious,” he says, jabbing the air with his hand for emphasis. “Especially so during this blessed month.”

Yemenis queue up in a shop selling “sambusa” in Sanaa late on April 19, 2021 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in which practicing Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and eat only after sunset. (File/AFP)
Offbeat
Yemen
Ramadan
Sambosa
fasting
Breaking Fast
people
Food
Sambusa
