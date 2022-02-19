World Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine By webmaster February 19, 2022 0 1 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine February 19, 2022 Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules February 19, 2022 UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe February 19, 2022 UN says last of at least 16 staffers held in Ethiopia freed February 19, 2022 rbksa DONETSK: Multiple explosions could be heard on Saturday morning in the north of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleTrump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules - Advertisement - More articles Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules February 19, 2022 UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe February 19, 2022 UN says last of at least 16 staffers held in Ethiopia freed February 19, 2022 - Advertisement - Latest article Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine February 19, 2022 Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules February 19, 2022 UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe February 19, 2022 UN says last of at least 16 staffers held in Ethiopia freed February 19, 2022 Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has ‘made decision’ to invade Ukraine February 18, 2022