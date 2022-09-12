Muslim Council of Britain chief pens condolence letter to King Charles III

LONDON: On behalf of the Muslim Council of Britain, Secretary General Zara Mohammed has written to King Charles III expressing condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.With over 500 members, including mosques, schools, charitable organizations, and professional networks, the council is the UK’s largest and most diverse national Muslim umbrella organization.In her letter, Mohammed paid tribute to the late queen, saying that she “set the tone and tenor of modern Britain and had a commendable role in upholding the freedom to practice faith, welcoming those of all faiths and none.”Mohammed said was equally looking forward to the future under the reign of King Charles.”As an admirer of Islam, and a friend of British Muslim communities, we know Your Majesty will sustain that legacy,” she wrote.”Your Majesty has touched the lives of British Muslims already, visiting countless mosques and Islamic associations across the Kingdom. You have been an active patron of initiatives that have empowered young British Muslims, and promoted a better understanding of Islam and Muslims.”