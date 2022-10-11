New Russian strikes inflict ‘serious’ damage on Ukraine energy facilities

KYIV: Russian strikes Tuesday on the central Ukraine region of Dnipropetrovsk did “serious” damage to energy facilities, the region’s head said, on the second day of massive missile salvos across Ukraine.”The Russians fired missiles at energy infrastructure in the Pavlograd and Kamian districts. There is serious destruction. Many settlements still do not have electricity,” the regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said on social media.The Ukrainian military’s southern command said Russian forces had fired missiles at the southern Mykolaiv and Odessa regions, also causing damage to energy infrastructure.”During a massive attack in the first half of the day, the enemy launched 16 cruise missiles… on south Ukraine. It has also dispatched two kamikaze drones against sites of critical infrastructure,” the military said, according to the Interfax news agency.”Following drone and missiles attacks, two such sites were damaged” in the southwest, in Vinnytsia region, and “two workers were injured,” it added.