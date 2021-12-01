19.1 C
Yemen
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Nigeria confirms first cases of omicron among travelers from South Africa

ABUJA: Nigeria confirmed its first cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant among two travelers who arrived from South Africa last week, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday.
The NCDC said retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases among travelers to Nigeria had also identified the variant among a sample collected in October.

