OIC condemns deadly Kabul mosque attack

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned in the strongest terms an attack on a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed more than 50 worshippers.

The explosion tore through the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the western area of the city after Friday prayers for a special Ramadan congregation.

The OIC General Secretariat said that the repeated and indiscriminate attacks highlight the volatile security situation in Afghanistan, and called for the de facto authorities to take a resolute stand against whoever sponsors or orchestrates them.

“As the OIC stands in unwavering solidarity with Afghanistan and its long-suffering people, it wishes to express its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” it said.