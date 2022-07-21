Organizers of sustainable tourism summit RESET 2022 promise a bold agenda

LONDON: Efforts to address and reverse the negative environmental effects of the travel, tourism and hospitality sector will top a bold agenda when global leaders from the worlds of business and government gather for RESET 2022, according to the event’s organizers.

This second annual global sustainable tourism and hospitality summit, a one-day in-person and online event, is due to take place in London on Sep. 16. Executives, academics, tourism operators and industry suppliers are expected to be among the delegates.

“We look forward to hosting a powerful, eclectic party of innovators and authorities responding to HRH Prince Charles’ plea to put a real business value on nature and maximize it now,” said Nicki Page, the co-founder of summit organizer TLC Harmony.

“Let’s be clear, sustainable tourism practice is no longer a choice. To ensure the future of the travel and tourism industry and, more importantly, the planet that we call home, we need to create sustainable destinations within a new paradigm that protects and regenerates nature so it is good for people, planet and prosperity.”

The event aims to encourage meaningful discussions about issues related to sustainable tourism and travel from a number of angles. They will be led by guests including El Salvador’s Vice President Felix Ulloa Jr; Taleb Rifai, a former secretary-general of the UN World Tourism Organization; Omar Al-Attas, the Red Sea Development Company’s deputy chief environmental sustainability officer; Ali Al-Jassim, chair of the Emirates Green Building Council; Glen Mandziuk, CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance; Meike Krauscheid, chief commercial officer of SmartLedger; and Somayeh Rokhgireh, the co-founder and CEO of DSE (Design for Sustainable Excellence) Studio.

Panel discussions and presentation during will cover topics such as why and how to build and operate sustainable hotels and destinations, and the growing power and influence of women in sustainable tourism and wellness in hospitality decisions. The experts taking part will include Adam Maclennon, the senior managing director and head of UK and Ireland at PKF Hospitality; Willy Le Grande, professor of hospitality management at the IU International University of Applied Sciences in Germany; Robert Godwin, managing director of Lamington Group; Phil Clark, the creative director of healthy travel app TravWell; and Zen Resort Bali owner Mahendra Shah.

“Good for business, the planet and people, RESET 2022 is a day of unmissable panels, captivating discussions, hard talk and news covering sustainability in travel and tourism globally, and how real change is possible,” organizers said.

TLC Harmony describes itself as a global sustainable tourism solutions company, specializing in sustainably led tourism development, policy and commercial marketing services for governments and the private sector.