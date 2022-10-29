Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports

KARACHI: Two Iranian nationals were arrested at Karachi airport with fake Pakistani travel documents after they tried to board a flight to the UAE, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency told Arab News on Saturday.

The suspects, Amir Ali and Abdul Samad, were traveling to Sharjah from the southern Pakistani megapolis.

They were stopped at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

“Two Iranian nationals using fake Pakistani travel documents have been arrested from Karachi airport,” a FIA spokesperson said.

“Both have been shifted to the Anti-Human Traffic Circle in Karachi.”

The documents used by the suspects, seen by Arab News, showed that the pair had single-entry tourist visas to the UAE in their fake Pakistani passports.

In September last year, the FIA arrested 10 Iranians in Karachi, in what the agency said was a “comprehensive crackdown” in different parts of the southern port city. The FIA said at the time that the foreign nationals obtained Pakistan identity cards and travel documents with the help of Pakistani and Iranian agents, and intended to travel to Qatar.

In 2018, 11 Iranian nationals were arrested at Turbat International Airport in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province with fake Pakistani identity cards and passports, which they had used to repeatedly travel to the Middle East since 2014.