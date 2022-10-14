Pakistan says Saudi crown prince’s visit will strengthen bilateral defense ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wants to strengthen and “add value” to its defense ties with Saudi Arabia during next month’s visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, its defense minister said.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan “immensely” valued its relationship with the Kingdom, and described the forthcoming trip as “very important.”

“His royal highness’s visit will strengthen this relationship further and will add value to this relationship, in both the field of defense and in the field of investment,” he said at this year’s Arab News Pakistan Annual Workshop in Islamabad.

“It has a pivotal role in our foreign policy. They are our brothers and they have helped us in very difficult times over the decades.”

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, said in September that his government was “waiting with love and affection for the day.”

It will be the crown prince’s second official trip to Pakistan. During the first in 2019, the two countries signed investment deals worth $21 billion, including for an oil refinery and agriculture projects.

The Arab News workshop audience included editors, reporters and management from Pakistan, Asia and Riyadh.