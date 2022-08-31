Philippine overseas workers need stronger protection against sexual harassment, officials say

MANILA: Philippine officials called for stronger measures to protect overseas Filipino workers against sexual harassment on Wednesday, as they highlighted an abuse case perpetrated by a Manila envoy.

There are over 1.7 million overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, according to 2020 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, nearly 60 percent of whom are women.

In 2021, OFWs contributed $28.8 billion to the Philippine economy, according to the country’s central bank. The government last December established a new agency, the Department of Migrant Workers, dedicated to their needs and protection.

Secretary Susan Ople, the department’s leader, said in a meeting on Wednesday that a sexual harassment case involving a Filipino migrant worker that took place 10 years ago was only resolved in July, and called for wider coverage of the country’s sexual harassment law.

“I hope the coverage of the anti-sexual harassment law will be expanded to include all government employees assigned to different countries — from ambassadors to drivers and local hires,” Ople said.

The 1995 law covers sexual harassment committed in various settings, including by an employer, teacher and coach in work, training or education environments. Those found guilty can be imprisoned for up to six months and face a maximum fine of 20,000 Philippine pesos ($356). The regulation, however, has yet to cover government employees assigned abroad.

“The law should not exempt Filipino personnel abroad,” Ople added.

The case from a decade ago, according to Ople, involved a Filipino migrant worker who was residing at a government shelter, when the former ambassador took her in to work for him in his residence. Ople had then been involved in the Blas Ople Policy Center, an NGO that provided legal assistance to the abused OFW.

“The domestic helper only finished (her) second year in high school and was taken to the shelter to serve as the ambassador’s maid, so clearly her position is very vulnerable,” she said.

Ople did not name either the ambassador nor the worker, but told the meeting attended by Philippine senators that the envoy, who had since retired, was only required to pay a fine after years-long legal proceedings.

Senator Robinhood Padilla also called for harsher penalties in light of the OFW sexual harassment case.

“For betraying their oaths to protect their fellow Filipinos, Philippine ambassadors and diplomatic personnel deserve harsher punishments for sexually harassing overseas Filipino workers in OFW shelters abroad,” he said.

“I hope we can give teeth to our laws on such cases.”