Philippines’ COVID-19 task force adds Gulf states to travel green list

DUBAI: Gulf states were on Friday included on the Philippines’ green list of countries where fully vaccinated travelers, including overseas Filipino workers, were no longer required to take mandatory facility-based quarantine for at least five days.

Under a resolution announced by the Inter-Agency Task Force, the lead government body dealing with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE – as well as India, Japan, and Pakistan – were added to the green list effective from Nov. 16 to 30.

The IATF also approved a recommendation for arrival quarantine protocols to acknowledge and accept the national COVID-19 vaccination certificates of countries including Australia, Georgia, India, the UK, and Samoa.

Expatriate Filipinos working in Gulf countries have been clamoring for Philippine authorities to add their host states to the green travel list in time for Christmas and new year holiday celebrations, traditionally a period when many travel home to spend time with their families.

Before the Gulf countries’ inclusion on the green list, fully vaccinated OFWs originating from them are required to stay in a hotel or a facility for quarantine until they have received a negative polymerase chain reaction test taken on their fifth day upon arrival. They are then required to undergo home quarantine until their 10th day.

OFWs can also choose to forgo institutional quarantine if they provide a negative PCR test result within 72 hours prior to their flight but must self-monitor for any symptoms until their 14th day in the country.

Some OFWs shunned travel because their intended stay in the Philippines would be less than two weeks, the required period for monitoring COVID-19.

Shiloh, a facilities supervisor in Abu Dhabi, said the announcement was “definitely” good news for Filipinos. “I am hopeful the green list designation will be extended until Christmas and new year for those planning to go home to have a meaningful celebration with their families,” he added.

However, he had moved back his own travel plans to next year because of the late IATF decision, and the high cost of flight tickets.

Joy, a Dubai-based insurance company worker, said: “I will go home maybe early next year, since I had to plan my travel so it will not affect my work. At the same time, I have already conceded there will be no chance to celebrate Christmas with my family this year.”