Philippines loosens COVID-19 restrictions in capital region

MANILA: Forced to stay at home for almost two years, children in Metro Manila were allowed to leave their houses on Friday as the Philippine government relaxed restrictions on public movement in the capital region.

Restrictions on the movement of young people under the age of 18 years, as well as curbs on recreation and contact sports, were eased in the region, inhabited by roughly 13 million people, for the first time since the Philippines began imposing lockdowns early last year.

Limited face-to-face classes at schools are expected to return soon in areas where vaccination rates are high.

The easing of restrictions approved on Thursday by the Inter-Agency Task Force, responsible for pandemic response, comes amid a consistent decline in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

“This is very historic because after two years, it’s only now that minors can go out again,” Benhur Abalos, Metro Manila Development Authority chair, told reporters on Friday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing that there has been a consistent decrease in COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in Metro Manila.

In mid-September, the Philippines was recording more than 26,000 new infections daily, as the delta variant of the disease swept the country. On Friday, authorities reported 2,376 new infections, with the total tally in the nation of 110 million now standing at nearly 2.8 million, with 44,085 deaths.

The capital region, Vergeire said, was currently recording fewer than 500 new cases a day, compared with 5,000 during the delta variant surge.

“We’ve seen a significant drop in the number of cases. We’ve also seen that as the number of cases declined, admissions in hospitals also decreased,” she added.

Under the relaxed restrictions, individual outdoor activities are allowed for all ages, regardless of vaccination status and indoor venues such restaurants, galleries, amusement parks, karaoke, wedding halls, barbershops and spas can operate at up to 50 percent of their capacity but can only admit fully vaccinated individuals, as well as those below 18 years of age.

Casinos, betting shops and other gaming establishments remain closed.

The new guidelines are in place until Nov. 21 but may be extended if the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospital admission rates continue to fall.

As pandemic restrictions loosen, Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar ordered personnel in the capital region to now focus more on preventing crime.

“Now that the restrictions are further loosened due to the continuous drop in COVID-19 cases in the country, I have tasked all our unit commanders to intensify their campaign against criminality,” he said in a statement. “I am sure that among those who were given new hope are the criminal elements who want to go back to their illegal activities.”