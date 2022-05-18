29.8 C
Yemen
Philippines’ president-elect Marcos says China ties ‘set to shift to higher gear’ under his term

MANILA: Incoming Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country’s relations with China will be expanded and shift to a higher gear under his administration, and Beijing had given assurances it would support his independent foreign policy.
Marcos in a statement said China President Xi Jinping had agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions of issues and also recognized his late father’s role in opening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

