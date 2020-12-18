Welcome to MintCast — an interview series featuring dissenting voices the establishment would rather silence — with host Mnar Muhawesh Adley.

Joe Biden may have won the presidential election, but his victory masks a deeper rot within the American political system, one where both parties have become servants to increasingly powerful corporations, Wall Street, and the military industrial complex. The Democratic Party, in particular, presents itself to the public as a symbol of social justice and peace, yet is increasingly beholden to powerful interests.

Our guest today, Chris Hedges — has for years argued that the Democratic Party sold its soul long ago and turned its back on the American people and that we Americans have been living through what he calls a “corporate coup d’etat in slow motion.”

Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Balkans, and the Middle East, where he saw the bloody realities of the U.S. empire first hand. He hosts the show “On Contact” on RT and is the author of over a dozen books, the latest of which is “America: The Farewell Tour,” about the terminal decline of the United States.

This program is 100 percent listener supported! You can join the hundreds of financial sponsors who make this show possible by becoming a member on our Patreon page.

Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud. Please leave us a review and share this segment.

Mnar Muhawesh is founder, CEO and editor in chief of MintPress News, and is also a regular speaker on responsible journalism, sexism, neoconservativism within the media and journalism start-ups.

The post Podcast: Chris Hedges on the Collapse of US Empire, Liberal Suicide and the Rise of Fascism appeared first on MintPress News.