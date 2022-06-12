34.6 C
Yemen
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Polls open in French parliamentary election

PARIS: Voting got underway in mainland France on Sunday in the first round of parliamentary elections, with a resurgent and newly unified left seeking to thwart President Emmanuel Macron’s plans for reform.
Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT), after voters in overseas territories cast ballots earlier in the weekend.

