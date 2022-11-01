Recovery, not punishment, for Australians repatriated from Syria, lawyer urges

LONDON: A lawyer representing Australian families who were repatriated from Syria has warned that their recovery, not punishment, should be a priority for the government, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The four women and 13 children returned last week to Sydney, where they had lived before traveling to Syria during the country’s conflict.

Their lawyer Moustafa Kheir said the women had been extensively interviewed by authorities, who under legislation introduced in Australia in 2014 can press charges against individuals who traveled to Syria.

Kheir also represents a considerable number of Australian women and children remaining in Syria, with many claiming that they were coerced into traveling to the country.

In a statement, he said: “You are talking of people returning from hell on earth. The focus for now has to be on medicating and mending these Australians.”

He added that the government should also focus on repatriating the remaining Australians. “Given the housing conditions (in the camp), the reports of malnutrition and existing illnesses, we are extremely wary of the impending winter,” he said. “We are talking of a life-or-death situation here.”

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil earlier dismissed criticism of the resettlement plan that centered around safety concerns.

She said: “At all times the focus has been the safety and security of all Australians as well as the safety of those involved in the operation.

“Informed by national security advice, the government has carefully considered the range of security, community and welfare factors in making the decision to repatriate.

“The decision to repatriate these women and their children was informed by individual assessments following detailed work by national security agencies.”

The government is planning two further rescue missions in Syria to repatriate Australians.

On Saturday, the four repatriated women said in a statement: “We are deeply thankful to be back home in Australia with our children. We appreciate the complexity and significant work it has taken from many people, including the Australian government, to bring us home.

“We want to express our regret for the trouble and hurt we have caused, especially to our families.

“We are willing to do whatever is asked of us by government authorities to ensure the safety of our families and the Australian community, and we will fully cooperate with all Australian law enforcement agencies.”