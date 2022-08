KYIV: There is a risk of a radioactive leak at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant currently occupied by Russian troops, the state energy operator said Saturday.Energoatom said Moscow’s troops had “repeatedly shelled” the plant site over the past day.”As a result of periodic shelling, the infrastructure of the station has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high,” the nuclear agency said on Telegram.