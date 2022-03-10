Russia accuses US of funding biological weapons research in Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, as Moscow stepped up its campaign to gain control of key Ukrainian cities.
Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a televised briefing that “the purpose of this — and other Pentagon-funded biological research in Ukraine — was to establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens.”
