27.8 C
Yemen
Thursday, March 10, 2022
type here...
World

Russia accuses US of funding biological weapons research in Ukraine

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, as Moscow stepped up its campaign to gain control of key Ukrainian cities.
Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a televised briefing that “the purpose of this — and other Pentagon-funded biological research in Ukraine — was to establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens.”

Previous articleWHO: Maternity hospital among 18 Ukraine medical centers hit
Next articleNarendra Modi’s ruling BJP ahead in crucial state polls in India
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article