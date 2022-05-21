34.6 C
Yemen
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Russia declares travel ban on 963 Americans including Biden and Blinken

LONDON: Russia said on Saturday it was banning entry to 963 Americans including US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA chief William Burns
The travel bans have only symbolic impact but form part of a constant downward spiral in Russia’s relations with the United States and its allies since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

