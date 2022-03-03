MOSCOW: Russian forces have struck a radio and television center in Kyiv and captured the town of Balakliya near the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Thursday.
Russian missiles struck a TV tower in Kyiv this week in what Moscow said was a targeted attack against Ukraine’s information warfare.
Russia hits communications facility in Kyiv, takes town near Kharkiv -Ifax
