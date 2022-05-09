Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had not stopped and were being held remotely, according to the Interfax news agency.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling the talks and using reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine to undermine negotiations. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation.”

Asked when-in person talks might be held with Ukrainian negotiators, Medinsky said: “We need more specifics on hand in order to meet in person.”

Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, though they have met by video link.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that there was a high risk that the talks would end, blaming public anger with what he said were Russian atrocities committed as they retreated from parts of northern Ukraine around Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Moscow’s actions a “special military operation” designed to disarm Ukraine, defend Russian speakers from persecution and prevent the United States and its allies from using the country to threaten Russia.

Ukraine dismisses Putin’s claims of persecution and denies any threat to Russia from Ukraine or Western countries. It says it is fighting an unprovoked land grab.