Russian helicopter violates Japanese airspace

DUBAI: The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that a Russian helicopter had violated Japan’s airspace in the northern part of the country.

On Twitter, the Defense Ministry said that Russia’s intensification of its activities in sea and airspace is a concern for Japan, especially with the recent violation of the Asian country’s airspace.

“We will take all possible precautions and surveillance,” the ministry said.

Japan’s Joint Staff Office also announced on Twitter on March 1 that there was a risk of violation of Japanese airspace, and a fighter plane from the Air Self Defense forces took emergency measures and responded.

The Ministry of Defense said it will continue to take all possible measures “24 hours and 365 days of the year to protect the peaceful lives of Japan’s territory and its people.”

This story was first published on Arab News Japan