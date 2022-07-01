Russian missile strike kills at least 17 in Odessa: Ukrainian officials

Seventeen people were killed Friday in missile strikes on an apartment building and recreation center in southern Ukraine’s Odessa region, authorities said.

Fourteen were killed and 30 wounded in the strike on a nine-story apartment block, the emergency services said on Telegram.

Seven people were rescued from the rubble of the building, including three children, they said.

Three people, including a child, were killed and one wounded in the recreation center strike, the officials said.

Odessa military administration spokesman Sergiy Bratchuk said the missiles were fired by aircraft that flew in from the Black Sea.

The strikes took place in the Bilgorod-Dnistrovsky district.

They came days after a Russian strike destroyed a shopping center in Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, killing at least 18 civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied Moscow’s forces were responsible.

The southern region of Odessa is a strategic flashpoint, as it is home to Ukraine’s historic port city of the same name.

On Thursday, Russian troops abandoned their positions on Snake Island, off the coast of Odessa, which had become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the first days of the war.