23.3 C
Yemen
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
type here...
World

Russia’s nuclear forces holding maneuver drills — report

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

malawi

MOSCOW: Russia’s nuclear forces are holding drills in the Ivanovo province, northeast of Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying on Wednesday.
Some 1,000 servicemen are exercising in intense maneuvers using over 100 vehicles including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, it cited the ministry as saying.

Previous articleChina’s Russia dealings irk US, but don’t breach sanctions
Next articleNicaraguan government abolishes 83 more NGOs, civic groups
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article