RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held talks with Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed on Thursday to discuss relations.

“Met with the Yemeni prime minister to review our close cooperation, which is based on our common vision for peace and security, and discussed the Kingdom’s assistance to Yemen and its positive implications on the wellbeing and prosperity of the Yemeni people,” he said following the meeting.