Saudi Arabia donates $1m to UN Syria fund

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has donated $1 million as part of the Kingdom’s contribution to the voluntary fund of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) on Syria.

The donation was handed over on Wednesday by the Saudi permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, during a virtual meeting with the head of IIIM on Syria, Catherine Marchi-Uhel.

During the meeting, they reviewed the Kingdom’s regional efforts in general and in Syria in particular.