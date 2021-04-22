Home BREAKING NEWS Saudi Arabia donates $1m to UN Syria fund

Saudi Arabia donates $1m to UN Syria fund

-
0
Saudi Arabia donates $1m to UN Syria fund
article author: 
Arab News
Author: 
Wed, 2021-04-21 23:31

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has donated $1 million as part of the Kingdom’s contribution to the voluntary fund of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) on Syria.
The donation was handed over on Wednesday by the Saudi permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, during a virtual meeting with the head of IIIM on Syria, Catherine Marchi-Uhel.
During the meeting, they reviewed the Kingdom’s regional efforts in general and in Syria in particular.

Saudi ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, attends a virtual meeting with head of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism on Syria Catherine Marchi-Uhel. (SPA)
Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Saudi Arabia
United Nations
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi
Syria
Yemen
International
Impartial and Independent Mechanism on Syria
Catherine Marchi-Uhel
UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs
UN Commission on Population and Development
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv