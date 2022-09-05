Saudi Arabia to participate at Tourism EXPO Japan 2022

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is participating at the Tourism EXPO Japan, which is taking place in Tokyo from Sept. 22-24.

In a recently published video, the Saudi Tourism Authority shows off the Kingdom’s scenery and the many adventurous activities tourists can take a part of.

Tourism EXPO Japan coincides with Saudi National Day, which falls on Sept. 23.

Six other Middle Eastern participants will have exhibits at the event, including Jordan, Egypt and Tunisia.

The travel event organized by Japan Travel and Tourism Association, Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) and Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO.)

The expo is a comprehensive travel trade event and gathers key players from the world’s tourism industry. The first two days of the expo, Sept. 22-23, are reserved for business discussions by industry professionals and will not be open to the public.

This story was originally publish on Arab News Japan.