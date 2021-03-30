Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and Yemen’s president discuss Saudi peace initiative

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Tuesday discussed Saudi Arabia’s initiative to end the Yemeni crisis.

The peace plan announced last week calls for a UN-supervised nationwide cease-fire, the reopening of Sanaa airport to civilian air traffic, and the resumption of negotiations to reach a political resolution to the conflict.

During a phone call, Hadi and the crown prince discussed developments in Yemen, and international support for the Saudi initiative, Saudi Press Agency reported.