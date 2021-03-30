BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and Yemen’s president discuss Saudi peace initiative

Arab News
Tue, 2021-03-30 23:56

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Tuesday discussed Saudi Arabia’s initiative to end the Yemeni crisis.
The peace plan announced last week calls for a UN-supervised nationwide cease-fire, the reopening of Sanaa airport to civilian air traffic, and the resumption of negotiations to reach a political resolution to the conflict.
During a phone call, Hadi and the crown prince discussed developments in Yemen, and international support for the Saudi initiative, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Riyadh. (File/Reuters)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi
Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY)
