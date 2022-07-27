Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Kingdom and Greece, for cooperation in the cultural field.

The signing ceremony took place at the Acropolis Museum in Athens on Tuesday night, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis then hosted a dinner at the Acropolis Museum in honor of the crown prince’s visit, SPA added.

The crown prince, accompanied by Mitsotakis, was also given a tour of the museum and the Acropolis site – including the Erechtheion, the Belvadere, the Parthenon, the Theatre of Dionysus, and the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theatre.

The crown prince is visiting Greece and France, where he will discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields with both countries. He will also discuss issues of common interest.