Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen established 23 model schools across Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has established 23 model schools in as many Yemeni governorates including Al-Mahra, Socotra, Aden, Taiz, Hadramout, Marib and Hajjah.

SDPRY has built these schools along modern lines to ensure quality education to Yemeni children and make it accessible to all without any discrimination.

SDRPY focuses on seven key sectors: Agriculture and fisheries, health, water, education, energy, transportation, and government and public sector infrastructure.