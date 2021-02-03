BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen established 23 model schools across Yemen

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
SPA
Author: 
Wed, 2021-02-03 00:58

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has established 23 model schools in as many Yemeni governorates including Al-Mahra, Socotra, Aden, Taiz, Hadramout, Marib and Hajjah.
SDPRY has built these schools along modern lines to ensure quality education to Yemeni children and make it accessible to all without any discrimination.
SDRPY focuses on seven key sectors: Agriculture and fisheries, health, water, education, energy, transportation, and government and public sector infrastructure.

Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Yemen
Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY)
Previous articleYemeni PM criticizes UN report on central bank corruption
Next articleYemen security authorities foil kill plot by female Houthi cell
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Yemen security authorities foil kill plot by female Houthi cell

- 0
article author: Saeed BatatiWed, 2021-02-03 00:45 AL-MUKALLA: Authorities in Yemen have foiled a plot to kill military and security officers after uncovering a Houthi cell of eight...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Yemeni PM criticizes UN report on central bank corruption

- 0
article author: Arab NewsTue, 2021-02-02 02:02 AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed on Monday criticized a UN report accusing the country’s central bank of...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen gas station explosion kills 2, injures 90 in Bayda

- 0
Author: article author: Saeed Al-BatatiSun, 2021-01-31 22:18 AL-MUKALLA: At least two people were killed and more than 90 wounded in an explosion at a gas station on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©