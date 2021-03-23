BREAKING NEWS

Saudi initiative in the interest of Yemen’s security and stability: Cabinet

Arab News
Tue, 2021-03-23 23:44

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s initiative to end the Yemen crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution comes as a continuation of the Kingdom’s “concern for the security and stability of Yemen and the region.”
This came following the council of ministers weekly meeting chaired by King Salman.
The new peace initiative, which includes a comprehensive cease-fire and the reopening of Sanaa airport, was announced by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday. The plan would also ease restrictions on Hodeidah port and resume the political process.

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet held its weekly meeting, chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
