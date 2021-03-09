BREAKING NEWS

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Arab News
Tue, 2021-03-09 08:01

The Saudi-led Arab coalition said it intercepted a Houthi drone headed toward Khamis Mushait in the southern region in Saudi Arabia, Saudi state channel Al-Ekhbariya reported on Tuesday.

The coalition said that “the Houthi militia commits grave mistakes and horrific violations of international humanitarian law,” adding that it is “dealing with these violation in accordance with international humanitarian law.
Meanwhile, the Houthis faced international condemnation on Monday after attacking Saudi oil facilities.

Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Houthis
Yemen
Saudi Arabia


