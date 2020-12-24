BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Ministry of Culture to preserve Yemeni cultural heritage

Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Culture Ministry has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) in response to the Yemeni government’s request to help preserve the country’s cultural heritage and protect its vulnerable monuments.

This comes in cooperation with Yemen’s government and relevant authorities in the country. The agreement also aims to rehabilitate and develop Yemeni capabilities to advance cultural, economic and social movements.

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Yemen
