32.6 C
Yemen
Monday, June 27, 2022
type here...
World

Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29

By webmaster
0
3

Must read

rbksa

BEIJING: Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29 in low-risk areas and areas without any community-level spread of COVID-19 during the previous week, a Shanghai government official said on Sunday.
The Chinese economic hub lifted a two month city-wide lockdown on June 1, but many establishments have remained unable to offer indoor dining since mid-March.
Shanghai reported no new locally transmitted cases — either symptomatic or asymptomatic — for June 24 and June 25.

Previous articleBiden says G7, NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s war
Next articlePope Francis urges calm in protest-hit Ecuador
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article